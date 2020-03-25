Notice Of Annual School District Meeting Of The Voters Of APW Central School District

THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE ALTMAR-PARISH-WILLIAMSTOWN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT HEREBY GIVES NOTICE that pursuant to a Resolution adopted by the Board of Education of the District on March 12, 2020, the annual meeting of the qualified voters of said School District, County of Oswego, State of New York, will be held in the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Junior Senior High School, District Office, 639 County Route 22, Parish, New York on May 19, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., prevailing time, for the purpose of voting upon the following propositions:

PROPOSITION I

(Budget)

Shall the proposed budget, to be presented at the April 23rd, 2020 Board of Education meeting, for the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District as recommended by the Board of Education for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, be adopted and shall the Board of Education be authorized to levy the necessary taxes therefor?

PROPOSITION II

(Student Transport Vehicles)

Shall the Board of Education purchase and, at the option of the Board of education, finance three (3) student transportation vehicles and one (1) van at an estimated cost not to exceed $325,830.00, including necessary furnishings, fixtures and equipment and all other costs incidental thereto and to expend a total sum not to exceed $325,830.00, which is estimated to be the total maximum cost thereof, and levy a tax for the foregoing in the amount of $325,830.00, which shall be levied and collected in annual installments in such years and in such amounts as may be determined by the Board of Education and in anticipation of the collection of such tax, bonds and notes of the District are hereby authorized to be issued at one time or from time to time in the principal amount not to exceed $325,830.00, and a tax is hereby voted to pay the interest on said obligations when due.

PROPOSITION III

(Capital Reserve Fund – Construction)

Shall the Board of Education be authorized to establish a new ten-year capital reserve pursuant to Section 3651 of the Education Law in an amount not to exceed $10,000,000.00, inclusive of investment earnings, to be used for renovations and additions to all District facilities, including purchase of equipment, technology upgrades, classroom equipment and/or school infrastructure equipment, site development, athletic field and playground improvements, storm and sanitary sewer, driveways, and parking lots, such reserve fund to be funded from year-end budget surplus funds known as unassigned fund balance, as available, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and each fiscal year thereafter for the term of the reserve fund, (ii) transfers of excess monies from Board of Education designated reserves, (iii) amounts from budgetary appropriations from time to time, (iv) New York State Aid received and made available by the Board of Education from time to time and (v) the balance on deposit in the District’s 2010 Reserve Fund which will be terminated if this proposition is approved, all as permitted by law.

PROPOSITION IV

(Capital Reserve Fund – Vehicles)

Shall the Board of Education be authorized to establish a new ten-year capital reserve pursuant to Section 3651 of the Education Law in an amount not to exceed $2,000,000.00, inclusive of investment earnings, to be used for the acquisition of vehicles, such reserve fund to be funded from year-end budget surplus funds known as unassigned fund balance, as available, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and each fiscal year thereafter for the term of the reserve fund, (ii) transfers of excess monies from Board of Education designated reserves, (iii) amounts from budgetary appropriations from time to time and (iv) New York State Aid received and made available by the Board of Education from time to time, all as permitted by law.

Notice is further given that petitions nominating Candidates for the Office of Member of the Board must be filed with the Clerk of the District at her office in said APW High School no later than 5:00 p.m. on April 20, 2020 to fill the following vacancies:

Member of the Board of Education – Three Year Term

Member of the Board of Education – Three Year Term

Each petition must be directed to the Clerk of the District, must be signed by a minimum of 25 qualified voters of the District, and must state the name of the candidate. Such petitions are available at the office of the District Clerk at the A-P-W District Office, Parish, New York, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p m.

NOTICE IS GIVEN that voting upon the foregoing Propositions will be by voting machine or paper ballots and will take place at the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Junior Senior High School, 639 County Route 22, Parish, New York on May 19, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., prevailing time.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that qualified voters may obtain applications for absentee ballots from the office of the District Clerk of the APW Central School District. Completed applications for absentee ballots must be received by the District Clerk of the APW School District no later than 4:00 P.M. prevailing time, on May 18, 2020, and must be received no later than 4:00 P.M., prevailing time, on May 12, 2020, if the absentee ballot is to be mailed to the voter. Completed applications received after 4:00 P.M. on May 12, 2020, will require the voter to personally appear at the Office of the Clerk of the School District to receive an absentee ballot. A listing of all persons to whom an absentee ballot is issued will be available for inspection by any qualified voter in the Office of the District Clerk of the APW Central School District between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. through May 18, 2020, except Saturdays, Sundays or holidays.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION of the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District

CHERYL EMORY

DISTRICT CLERK

March 19, 2020

