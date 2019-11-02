Nov. 6 Ke-Nekt Concert to Feature Musician’s Eclectic, Electronic Influences

OSWEGO — Michael James Olson will present an eclectic, inventive program blending electronic music with live instruments in the next installment of SUNY Oswego’s Ke-Nekt Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Sheldon Hall ballroom.

A 7 p.m. artist’s talk will precede the performance.

Olson uses electronic music, video, guitar, Tibetan Singing Bowls and many other instruments to create lush ambient landscapes drawing heavily on life in the upper Midwest.

His concert music and commercial productions are featured in performances throughout the world, on 25 albums, and in films and television including programs on MTV, VH1, E!, Spike, ABC, NBC, PBS and CBS. He also is an associate professor of music at Minnesota State University.

For his Oswego concert, on-stage guests will include SUNY Oswego music faculty member and composer Paul Leary, as well as students Nicky Radford, Clara Tribunella and Ethan Mitchell.

Tickets cost $15 for the general public; $12 for SUNY Oswego faculty, staff, alumni and retirees; or $5 for students. Tickets are available online at tickets.oswego.edu, at any SUNY Oswego box office or by calling 315-312-3073.

