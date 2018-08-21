Novelis ‘Can Man’ Visits St. Francis Commons, Helps With Recycling Project

OSWEGO – The Novelis “Can Man” stopped by St. Francis Commons to help residents collect cans for recycling as part of their recent Summer Family Open House held at the assisted living residence.

Proceeds from the recycling project/can collection will help support events sponsored by resident council.

Residents thanked staff, families and Novelis for making this event a huge success!

“Our folks would like to thank everyone who helped us with this project,” said Activities Director Peggy LiVoti. “Our resident council is an active part of our community and this support will help our council plan activities and events that benefit all our residents.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

