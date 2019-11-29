November is Hospice Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, signed a proclamation designating November as Hospice Month.

The proclamation is an encouragement for citizens to increase their awareness of the importance and availability of hospice services.

“Hospice and comfort care empower people to live as fully as possible, surrounded and supported by family and loved ones, despite their serious and life-limiting illness,” said Becky Miller, supervising public health nurse, Oswego County Hospice. “Pain management and symptom control, caregiver training and assistance, and emotional and spiritual support all help patients to make more meaningful moments.”

Each year more than 1.5 million Americans receive care from hospice programs throughout the country.

Oswego County Hospice has provided medical, social and spiritual support to patients and their family members in their homes for 30 years.

