Novice Sportsman and Four Cylinders Ready To Race at Fulton Speedway Friday Portion of Outlaw 200 Weekend

Fulton, NY – The Novice Sportsman & Four-Cylinder divisions are ready to be front and center when they will race for victories on the big stage Friday, October 4 as part of the Fulton Speedway prestigious 34th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend October 4-5.

In the 2018 E&V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship Michael Wagner-Fitzgerald made the long tow from the Capital District pay off. In the championship Novice Sportsman feature he would swap the lead back and forth with Kyle Hulsizer and in the late going he held off Richard Murtaugh for the exciting win.

The Four-Cylinder Open Championship annually attracts a diverse field of locals and invaders from different regions, and 2019 should be no different.

The 2018 championship race saw 28 competitors sign into the pit with Chris Bonoffski out-racing Donte Mancuso from Batavia, NY for the popular win in front of a hometown crowd.

(2018 E&V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship 20 Laps) – MICHAEL WAGNER-FITZGERALD, Richard Murtaugh, Jake Davis, Phil Desormeau, Quinn Wallis, Kevin Warren, Richard Page, Michael Grover, Brandon Chretien Mike Dawson, Mikey Wight, Kearra Backus, Pat Nolan, Kyle Hulsizer, Jacob Dupra, Justin Pier, Derrick McGrew, DNS Riley Rogala, Ryan Gustin.

( 2018 Four-Cylinder Open 25 Laps) – CHRIS BONOFFSKI, Donte Mancuso, Nate Powers, Quinn Wallis, Chuck Powelczyk, Ray Bechler, Phil Desormeau III, Justin Verne, Kenny Underwood, Justin Pope, Sam Curcie, Trey Palmer, Dan Dupra, Tim Dunn, Brian Hoisington, Travis Buckman, Chad Crouse, Clayton Koch, Sabrina Jeffries, Justin LaDue, Ken Pitsley, Chad Desso, Donnie Rider, Don Woodworth, Jerry Herbert, David Becker, Evan Wright, Jack Taskey.

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank long time marketing partner and title sponsor of the Novice Sportsman Division, E&V Energy

E & V Energy is a family owned and operated business that has been serving their friends and neighbors since 1913. Their years of experience give them the knowledgeable personalized service few companies can match. They’re a full-service company, so you don’t need to look anywhere else to find the services and products you need to keep your home comfortable year after year.

E & V Energy is there to help you navigate the exciting world of heating and air conditioning. That’s right, they said heating and air conditioning is EXCITING! That’s because our industry has changed dramatically since their humble beginnings. You won’t believe how comfortable your home or business can now be.

They have dedicated their company to a new way of thinking. Their goal is to provide Central New York residents and small businesses with efficient and affordable HVAC solutions. There’s a wealth of information on their website to get you started: ductless heating and cooling solutions, energy efficient furnaces, boilers and air conditioners, fuel oil or propane delivery options, generators.

E&V Energy has locations in Auburn, NY, Geneva, NY, Cortland, NY, Hamilton, NY, Ithaca, NY, Wolcott, NY, Fulton, NY, and Watertown, NY.

To see all the services, they provide visit www.eandvenergy.com.

And a huge thank you goes out to marketing partner and title sponsor for the Four-Cylinder Division at the Brewerton Speedway plus the Four-Cylinder Open Championship at the Outlaw 200 weekend, Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair.

Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair is owned by Torey Wallis, father of 4-Cylinder & Sportsman racer Quinn Wallis.

Fleet Repairs is your one stop shop for Mobil Repair Service. Truck Repair Shop. Trailer Repair. Welding. Secure Vehicle Storage. Preventative Maintenance. Hydraulics. Frame, Alignment & Suspension. Engine. Air Conditioning.

With easy access from the NY State Thruway and Route 481, Fleet Repairs is located at 6630 Fly Rd. in East Syracuse, NY.

To learn more about all the services they offer please call (315) 447-6213. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Exciting 34th Annual Stadium International Trucks Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule:

Wednesday, October 2

5:00 pm – Camping Lot Opens for the Weekend

Thursday, October 3

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Ticket Sales and Will Call Open

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Early Hauler Parking

Friday, October 4

Pit Stop Convenience Stores NLMA Late Model Championship (50-Laps)

U.S Air Force Mod Lite Championship (25-Laps)

Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair Four-Cylinder Open (25-Laps)

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20-Laps)

15-Lap Stadium International Trucks Modified Qualifiers (Winners earn 17th-20th place starting spots in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats (8-Laps) & Consolations (10-Laps)

9:00 am – 2:00 pm – Early Hauler Parking

Noon – Ticket Sales Open

2:00 pm – Pit Gate Opens

5:00 pm – Grandstands Open

6:00 pm – Hot Laps

7:00 pm – Heat Races Begin

Adult General Admission $25 – Reserved Seats – $30 – 18 Years & Under $5 – Pit $35

Saturday, October 5

34th Annual Stadium International Trucks Outlaw 200

Last Chance Qualifiers & 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

11:00 am – Pit Gate Opens

12:00 pm – Grandstands Open

3:00 pm – Hot Laps

4:30 pm – Heat Races Begin

Approx. 7:45 pm – Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship

Approx. 8:30 pm – 34th Annual Stadium International Trucks Outlaw 200

Adult General Admission – $35 – Reserved Seats – $40 -18 Years & Under $10 – Pit $45

Everything you need to know for a great time with us at the Outlaw 200 weekend from tickets, pit vouchers, camping prices and policies, division rules, etc. is available by going to www.fultonspeedway.com . Once there, look for the Outlaw 200 Weekend graphic at the top of the page. Keep checking the speedway Facebook & Twitter pages for all the latest Outlaw 200 Weekend updates.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]

