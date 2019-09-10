Nuclear Power Plant Emergency Plan Brochure Mailed to Residents

OSWEGO COUNTY – The 2019-2020 Public Information Brochure for the county radiological emergency plan has been mailed to residents of the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone surrounding the nuclear power plants in Scriba.

The brochure is published by Exelon Generation for neighbors of the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station and James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant.

It contains guidelines for public response to radiological emergencies for people who live, work and recreate within 10 miles of the three nuclear plants.

The brochure includes information on testing of the plants’ siren system used for emergency public notification.

Testing in 2019-2020 includes two full-sound tests, which are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019; Tuesday, June 2, 2020; and Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Short, audible “growl” tests are held the first Tuesday of every other month.

If the sirens sound for a radiological emergency, people should turn to an Oswego County Emergency Alert System radio or television station for information.

The brochure also contains:

– a list of EAS stations

– maps of bus pick-up points and evacuation routes throughout the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone

– instructions for people who need special assistance

– instructions for people in schools, hospitals and nursing homes

– examples of protective actions that people could be asked to take during a radiological emergency

– the location of the reception center at the New York State Fairgrounds

People in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone who might need special assistance are asked to fill out and return the detachable postcard that is included.

“We ask people with access and functional needs to register with the Emergency Management Office,” said Dale A. Currier, director of the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. “We want to make sure we have current information so that appropriate arrangements can be made for necessary assistance. Anyone who knows someone who may need special assistance during an emergency may return a postcard on his or her behalf.”

Residents in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone who have not received a brochure by Sept. 13 are asked to call the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150 or 1-800-962-2792.

The information is also available on the Oswego County website at www.oswegocounty.com/emo and can be downloaded as a PDF file for cell phones and other electronic devices.

Emergency planning posters that display emergency information for nuclear power plant emergencies are also available from the Oswego County Emergency Management Office.

