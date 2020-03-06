Nutrition Bar Confectioners Expands Workforce to Meet Demand

OSWEGO COUNTY – Nutrition Bar Confections invites applicants to attend a hiring event from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 at Oswego County Workforce NY, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

The Cato, N.Y.-based company has immediate openings for several machine operator positions and entry-level production associate positions.

“Nutrition Bar Confectioners began producing various nutrition bars in the late 1970s,” said Jessica Lynn, human resource manager. “Now in our third generation, we continue to be a proud family-owned and -operated business. Over more than three decades, we have produced hundreds of millions of bars of all types, most for major companies with national brands.

“We’re continuing to grow as a company. We were proud to open a second line of production in September of 2019 and there’s been no sign of business slowing down.”

All positions are full-time, 40 hours per week and are currently first shift Monday through Friday. Training is provided.

Applicants should bring their resume to the event for an on-the-spot interview.

For more information, or to sign up for the event, call Oswego County Workforce New York at 315-591-9000.

