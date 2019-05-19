NYS Announces Process for Assessing Flood Property Damages

OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) has announced they may perform flood mitigation assessments for waterfront properties affected by Lake Ontario shoreline flooding.

The purpose of the assessment is to help property owners determine what temporary actions might be taken which could help lessen damage caused by the rising water.

Before an assessment can be made, waterfront property owners must provide a signed agreement form for each property to be assessed.

The request for the flood mitigation assessment should include information describing the benefit to the public as part of the justification criteria for conducting flood mitigation at that specific location.

New York State officials will then make a decision on whether to conduct the assessment.

The agreement forms must be returned to the municipality’s town clerk’s office or, for residents in the city of Oswego, to the city’s East Side Fire Station.

To help expedite the application process, in some situations a property owner living outside the impacted area may be provided verbal permission by calling the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150.

The property owner will then need to mail the original signed agreement form to their respective town clerk.

Agreement forms are available from town clerk’s offices and at the city of Oswego East Side Fire Station, 35 E. Cayuga St., from the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, and on the county website.

Contact the town clerks at:

– Mexico: Elizabeth Dishaw, phone 315-963-7633; 64 S. Jefferson St., Mexico.

– New Haven: Debra Allen, phone 315-963-3900, ext. 4; 4279 St. Rte. 104, New Haven

– Oswego Town: Nikki Fowler, phone 315-343-2586; 2320 Co. Rte. 7, Oswego.

– Richland: Mildred Newcomb, 315-298-5174 ext. 1022; 1 Bridge St., Pulaski.

-Sandy Creek: Tammy Miller, 315-387-5456, ext. 6; 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek.

– Scriba: Rebecca Lavery, 315-343-3375; 42 Creamery Rd., Oswego.

Additional guidance can be obtained by calling the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150 and by visiting the Oswego County Emergency Management Office page at http://www.oswegocounty.com/emo.shtml.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...