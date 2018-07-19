NYS Fair Seeks Couple Who Wants to Get Married at The Fair…On Ice!

SYRACUSE – Here comes the bride…on skates!

The Great New York State Fair is launching a contest to find a couple who would like to get married at the 2018 Fair. While there have been engagements and weddings on the Ferris Wheel and at various other places on the Fairgrounds, it’s certain there’s never been anything like this: A wedding on ice.

The Fair is erecting a temporary ice rink inside the brand-new Exposition Center to inaugurate the new facility, which will be the largest events space north of New York City between Boston and Cleveland.

The rink will host a variety of exciting ice-related events, such as hockey, broomball, curling, figure skating and speed skating.

However, at 2 p.m. Sept. 1, the Fair is holding a wedding and all that’s needed is the happy couple.

“The Expo Center is giving new life to our year-round events business. We thought we’d pay it forward, by bringing together a couple to form a wonderful new union. We’re prepared to make their entire wedding day memorable. There certainly won’t be another wedding like it!” said Acting Fair Director Troy Waffner.

One couple will be chosen at random from comments posted to the Fair’s Facebook contest post here to receive the wedding on ice.

This will be a legally binding wedding and an official marriage license is required.

The Fair will provide an officiant to conduct the wedding ceremony, though the winning couple may have their own officiant if they wish.

The Fair will also provide a photographer for the event. After the wedding, the newlyweds will enjoy a private, catered hors d’oeuvres and cocktail reception in the mezzanine of the new Expo Center for up to 50 guests, complete with live music by top local performer Just Joe.

The happy couple will then receive a limo ride to the Jefferson Clinton Hotel in downtown Syracuse for an overnight stay.

The winning couple and all pre-registered reception guests will receive free admission and parking to the Fair for the day. Wedding guests and the wedding party need not skate, but the proposed newlyweds are required to say their vows on skates.

The Fair will chip in a pair of Lifetime Passes as a first wedding gift.

To enter, couples must upload a photo of themselves, along with the story of how they met, as comments on the post announcing the contest by midnight, July 31.

One winner will be chosen at random from among all entries.

Ten other entries will be chosen at random to receive two single-day admissions and a parking pass to the Fair.

The New York State Fair, operated by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, runs from August 22 to September 3.

The Fair’s mission, reflected in its theme, “FIND YOUR GREAT,” is to showcase the best of New York agriculture while providing top-quality entertainment.

The home of the Great New York State Fair is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. A year-round schedule of events is available on the Fair’s website.

Find The Great New York State Fair on Facebook, follow @NYSFair on Twitter, on Snapchat at nysfair and enjoy photos from the Fair at Flickr.com/photos/nysfair.

Also, New Yorkers are invited to send their ideas for the Great New York State Fair at [email protected]

