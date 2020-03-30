NYS On Pause Functions Extended Two Weeks

NEW YORK STATE – Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo yesterday announced all NYS On Pause functions will be extended for the next two weeks.

The governor also directed the state nonessential workforce to continue to work from home for an additional two weeks through April 15. The state will re-evaluate after this additional two-week period.

In-person workforce restrictions, which have been implemented through various Executive Orders —202.3 (restaurants and bars, gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters and casinos); 202.4 (local government workforces, school districts; village elections); 202.5 (malls, public amusement facilities); 202.6 (all non-essential reduce 50%); 202.7 (barber shops, salons, other personal care); 202.8 (DMV); 202.10 (non-essential gatherings of any size); 202.11 (extension of school district closure until April 15, 2020) — are also extended until April 15, 2020 to enable uniform extension and review of such restrictions, and any such restrictions may be extended by future executive orders.

The NYS On Pause functions are as follows: