NYS Sheriffs’ Association Awards Scholarship

HANNIBAL – A graduate of the Hannibal Central School District who is now in his second semester at Cayuga Community College has received a scholarship from the New York State Sheriffs’ Association.

Passionate about a career in law enforcement for more than a decade, Andrew Clark, 18, received the scholarship from Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton.

Clark is a Criminal Justice major, a member of Cayuga’s Student Safety Patrol and a volunteer in the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department.

“Andrew is a perfect example of what we look for in those who are interested in a career in law enforcement: Smart, hard-working and passionate about helping his community,” said Hilton. “I’m proud to present him with this scholarship on behalf of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association. I’m confident he has a bright future ahead of him.”

“We’re proud of Andrew’s work in the classroom and as one of the first members of our Student Safety Patrol on our Fulton Campus. It’s great to see his success in our Criminal Justice Program and his dedication to the local community recognized by the New York State Sheriffs’ Association,” said Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant.

The scholarship is awarded based on academic performance, commitment to community service and an intent to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Only students studying criminal justice or related fields at New York’s community colleges are eligible to receive the scholarship.

One scholarship is awarded at each community college.

Clark’s interest in law enforcement dates back to when he was six years old, when his father visited his class to discuss his career as a deputy in Pennsylvania.

“Having that experience and seeing what he did as a deputy, made me realize that being in law enforcement was what I wanted to do. I have a lot of family and friends who are in law enforcement, and that has helped me stay focused on my goals,” said Clark.

After excelling while studying Public Safety and Justice at CiTi BOCES, Clark enrolled at Cayuga in the fall of 2018 and was nominated for the scholarship in just his first semester by Professor John Lamphere.

“Andrew came well-prepared for our courses, as he was a graduate of the highly successful CiTi Public Safety and Justice Program,” said Lamphere. “He has demonstrated a deep level of understanding with the material we instruct, and is consistently a class leader.”

Clark said he’s interested in becoming a K-9 officer or joining the New York State Police and is also considering joining the military after graduating from Cayuga.

Cayuga’s Criminal Justice Program is one of the oldest at the college and program graduates have found successful careers as police and corrections officers, counselors and in private sector security.

New York State Sheriff’s Association Executive Director Christopher O’Brien lauded the program when awarding Clark the scholarship.

“Congratulations to (the faculty at Cayuga) for the fine job you do in educating the criminal justice leaders of the future. We appreciate this opportunity to join with you in honoring one of those future leaders,” said O’Brien.

For more information about Cayuga’s Criminal Justice Program, visit https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/social-sciences-and-education/criminal-justice/.

