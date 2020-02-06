OSWEGO, NY – Oby Tisdale, 36, of Ohio and for the past three years a resident of Oswego, died Monday February 3, 2020, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, due to complications from an accident.

He was born in Circleville, Ohio, the son of Shela K. Tisdale of Ohio and the late Oby D. Tisdale.

Oby was a clerk at Fastrac in Mexico, NY.

He enjoyed writing poetry, drawing, wrestling and playing board games.

In addition to his mother, Oby is survived by his fiancé, Ami Jo Stinson of Oswego; and his siblings, Darlene (Al) Hill of Ohio, and Marlin (Darcey) Tisdale of Ohio.

Services and burial will be private.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

