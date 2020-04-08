OCC Commencement Scheduled For August

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Onondaga Community College will celebrate the accomplishments of its class of 2020 during an outdoor commencement ceremony on campus Sunday, August 9 at 2 p.m.

The event was originally scheduled to be held inside during the month of May. The schedule change is due to the impact of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

An outdoor stage will be erected for the ceremony. Families in attendance will be encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the event on the rolling hills of the OCC campus. If social distancing remains an issue the College will alter its plans as necessary and recognize student’s accomplishments at the same date and time on campus.

“We asked groups of student leaders how they wanted to celebrate their commencement and they told us their preference was to hold the event during the summer. We look forward to creating something unique which they will remember for the rest of their lives. In the nearly 60-year history of our College it’s hard to imagine a graduating class going through more than this group of students has. They deserve a large celebration and we plan to give them one,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

