OCC Continues Distance Learning For Remainder Of Semester

ONONDAGA COUNTY – In an effort to help manage the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, Onondaga Community College will continue the suspension of face-to-face instruction through the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

The decision was made after receiving guidance from SUNY which maintains contact with the governor’s office and the State Health Department.

“We know none of our students signed up for this. I can not imagine a more difficult scenario for them to experience success in. Our mission of bettering students’ lives through higher education remains the same. Our students and our faculty have done a remarkable job adapting to the situation. We will continue to work together to help all our students reach the finish line,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

No decision has been made on commencement which is scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m. in the SRC Arena.

OCC employees whose functions can be performed at a distance working remotely will continue to do so through the end of April.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...