OCJ Inmate’s Death Under Investigation

At about 12:20 a.m. today (August 10), members of the Oswego County Correctional Facility responded to a medical emergency involving an inmate in the facility. The housing unit officer detected a change in the breathing pattern of the sleeping inmate and notified a supervisor.

Despite the life-saving measures taken, the inmate was pronounced dead.

CPR was administered until Menter Ambulance arrived and took over treatment.

At the direction of the Oswego County Coroner’s Office, the inmate’s body was transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The identity of the inmate is being withheld pending notification to the family.

The New York State Commission of Corrections has been notified as required, as well as the Oswego County Coroner’s Office.

Both offices will conduct independent investigations into the death.

