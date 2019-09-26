OCO Adjusts OPT Bus Routes

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Public Transit, a Fixed-Route Deviation service of Oswego County Opportunities, has announced changes to its bus routes that will take effect on October 1.

In an effort to streamline its services, OPT has combined routes OPT 1 and 3 with OPT Route 13.

The new OPT 13 Route, which operates from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., covers Oswego County from Fulton, Oswego, Sandy Creek and Williamstown.

OPT 10, 11 and 12 routes will continue their regular schedules.

While several OPT routes have been eliminated those depending on OPT for transportation will still be able to get to their destination in Oswego County by connecting to OPT 13 Route through OPT 10, 11 or 12 routes or a Centro Bus route.

The new OPT 13 Route serves the communities of Altmar, Fulton, Mexico, New Haven, Oswego, Port Ontario, Pulaski, Richland, Sandy Creek and Williamstown.

Additionally, On Call-N-Ride service is also available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select days to all communities in Oswego County.

The consolidation of bus routes is the first step in a plan that not only improves efficiency but lays the groundwork for some exciting changes that will lead to an expansion of OPT’s services in the coming year.

“OPT is more than just transportation,” said Director of OCO Transit Services Gary Mashaw. “It’s a key element of OCO’s mission to lift individuals and families out of poverty and improving the quality of life for those who reside in Oswego County. OPT makes it possible for people to connect with their community. Whether its transportation to work, school, medical appointments, shopping, or social events, OPT keeps community members connected.”

For more information on OCO’s Oswego County Transit Service and a complete listing of bus routes visit www.oco.org or call 315-598-4713.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...