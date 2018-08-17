OCO, CCCE launching SCORE Oswego County To Help Rural Communities

Oswego County Opportunities and the Center for Career and Community Education are teaming up to bring educational and workforce development services to rural communities.

Led by Oswego County Opportunities and the Center for Career and Community Education, new program Support, Collaboration, Opportunities, Resources, Education/Employment Oswego County will combat regional poverty and help people access educational and career pathways.

The program is geared toward helping people in underserved rural areas, but will be available to anyone in Oswego County. SCORE will use a mobile RV unit, funded through a grant from the Alliance for Economic Inclusion, to reach those in rural communities who frequently are unable to access these services due to a lack of transportation.

“As a recipient of the AEI funding, OCO is very excited and thankful we were selected. The project aligns with our mission and commitment to developing projects that address poverty in Oswego County through workforce development and literacy initiatives,” said OCO Director of Crisis and Development Services Cristy King.

CCCE, which is a partnership between Cayuga Community College and CiTi BOCES, will offer services such as family literacy, high school equivalency, college admissions, work readiness assessments and more.

“We will be providing a key service to the rural areas in Oswego County, helping with everything from family literacy services and postsecondary admissions to work readiness sessions and coordinating efforts with local employers,” said CCCE Executive Dean Carla DeShaw. “We’re very excited to partner with Oswego County Opportunities to bring these critical services to Oswego County.”

OCO and CCCE will work with agencies throughout the county to develop a process allowing outside agencies to use the mobile RV unit to meet with consumers at scheduled times and locations.

The program will essentially create a mobile “community hub” to address poverty in the community by removing as many barriers that prevent self-sufficiency as possible.

A SCORE specialist will connect people to in-house and community resources and services to address needs such as food, clothing, housing, transportation, public benefit programs and childcare needs.

Project leaders believe SCORE Oswego County will reduce poverty in the area by offering people an opportunity to improve their education and literacy, offering greater access to higher education and a chance to improve their workforce skills.

Workforce development training will help people build a resume, find jobs to apply to, prepare for an interview, build soft skills, provide an assessment from WorkKeys, and use of the Oswego County Metrix E-learning System and WorkKeys Curriculum.

SCORE Oswego County will also feature college and career readiness training sessions designed to meet the needs, goals and skills of individuals. A TASC program will be offered to help people obtain their high school equivalency.

Anyone in Oswego County can use the services provided through SCORE Oswego County, regardless of age or income.

“It will go to every community, and everyone will have access to different activities and services,” said DeShaw. “It’s going to be a great program for adults, but also for our local youth.”

The contract for the mobile RV unit is still being finalized, and more information will be announced as it becomes available.

Anyone looking for more information can contact DeShaw at 315-593-9470.

