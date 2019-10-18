OCO Cites Outstanding Employee

FULTON, NY – Direct Service Professional Matthew VanHorn was recently honored as Oswego County Opportunities Developmental Disabilities Services outstanding employee.

VanHorn was honored for his commitment, resourcefulness, and dedication to OCO and those he serves.

From left are Site Supervisor Laurie Wallace, VanHorn, Coordinator Colette Nellis, OCO board member John Zanewych, and Director of Developmental Disabilities Services Michelle Canfield.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

