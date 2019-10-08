OCO Employees Cited

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier (l) and Director of OCO Crisis and Development Services Cristy King present longevity awards to Family Case Management Advocate Lewis Sterling and Accounting Specialist Margaret West.

They were cited for 10 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

Absent are award recipients Athena Krause, Health Homes Program Manager and Jessica Sterling, Health Home Advocate.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

