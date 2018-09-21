Go to ...
OCO Employees Recognized

Written by Contributor, Sep 21, 2018, 0 Comments

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized Education Services employees Melissa Kelly (l), classroom aide and Janis Thom (r), cook aide with a longevity awards for 5 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

OCO staff honored

Presenting the awards is Janice Scott, director of OCO Education Services.

Absent from photo is Tracy Foster, substitute aide.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

