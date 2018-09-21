OCO Employees Recognized
FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized Education Services employees Melissa Kelly (l), classroom aide and Janis Thom (r), cook aide with a longevity awards for 5 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.
Presenting the awards is Janice Scott, director of OCO Education Services.
Absent from photo is Tracy Foster, substitute aide.
OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.
A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.
For more information, visit www.oco.org.