OCO Employees Recognized

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Senior Director of Operations Betsy Copps (left) and Facilities Manager Christian Sweeting (right) present Outstanding Employee awards to Candra McFarland-Gawarecki, (second from left) Support Services assistant and Cory Torbitt (second from right), lead facilities technician.
OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.
A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.
For more information, visit www.oco.org.
