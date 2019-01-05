OCO Employees Recognized

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Senior Director of Operations Betsy Copps (left) and Facilities Manager Christian Sweeting (right) present Outstanding Employee awards to Candra McFarland-Gawarecki, (second from left) Support Services assistant and Cory Torbitt (second from right), lead facilities technician.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

