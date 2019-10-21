OCO Giving Thanks Event to Host Art Auction

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego County Opportunities has added something new to its upcoming “Giving Thanks” event…an art auction.

In addition to the delectable foods and beverages that “Giving Thanks” is known for attendees will have the opportunity to view and bid on a selection of artwork created by OCO staff, volunteers and consumers.

The OCO Art Auction will feature a collection of paintings, drawings, stylish photographs and more that will be available via a silent auction that will take place during “Giving Thanks.”

“We’re excited to be adding the OCO Art Auction to “Giving Thanks”, said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “It’s a rare opportunity to own a truly unique, one a kind piece of artwork. It was interesting to see how many talented artists have ties to OCO.”

With each artist donating their time, talent and artwork to OCO, the proceeds will support OCO’s “Building Futures, Changing Lives” initiative, which focuses on empowering people to create a better life for themselves and their families and improves the quality of life in our communities as a result.

OCO’s “Giving Thanks,” presented by Exelon Generation, will be held Nov. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego.

“Giving Thanks” offers attendees the opportunity to enjoy an assortment of harvest season delicacies from a variety Oswego County’s restaurants and eateries, including: Alex’s on the Water, The Eis House, GS Steamers, the Press Box, Kristen’s Kitchen at Battle Island, Mimi’s Drive-In, Tailwater Lodge, Canale’s Restaurant, Blue Moon Grill, and more.

Additional stations will offer choices from Cake Commander, CiTi, Mill House Market, Garafolo’s Sandwich Shop, Appledale Orchards, and OCO Nutrition Services, among others.

Wine and beer samples from Eagle Beverage will be expertly paired with the foods featured at each station.

There will also be live entertainment with the Lisa Lee Duo.

Tickets are $35 per person advance sale, and $40 per person at the door,

Admission includes food, refreshments, and beverage tastings.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.oco.org or contact Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...