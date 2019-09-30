OCO Giving Thanks Set November 1

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities, the community action agency for Oswego County, will hold its annual Giving Thanks fundraiser on November 1 at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

Established more than 53 years ago OCO offers more than 50 different human services programs that serve over 20,000 people annually.

These programs strive to eliminate the impact of poverty and increase the quality of life in Oswego County.

That, combined with a staff of more than 600 employees, makes OCO one of the most vital organizations in Oswego County.

OCO’s Giving Thanks event serves as a vehicle to highlight its many programs and services and as a fundraiser to ensure that OCO will be able to maintain and continue to make these programs and services available.

This year’s event will support OCO’s “Building Futures, Changing Lives” campaign,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “We value the ideal that people are strong and capable and have a right to, and deserve, a better life. We strive to empower the people we serve to make that value a reality and improve the quality of life in our communities.”

In keeping with its theme of giving thanks the event will feature an assortment of autumn inspired food and refreshments. Food stations throughout the venue will offer attendees the opportunity to enjoy harvest season delicacies from some of the area’s finest restaurants and eateries including; Alex’s on the Water, The Eis House, and GS Steamers and many more. Additional stations will offer choices from Cake Commanders and OCO Nutrition Services to name a few. Wine and beer samples from Eagle Beverage will be expertly paired with the foods featured at each station.

In addition to the tempting variety of food and beverages there will be a number of drawings, and new this year, an art auction featuring artwork created by OCO consumers and staff.

Live entertainment for the evening will be provided by one of Central New York’s favorites, the Lisa Lee Duo.

“To add to the wonderful support we receive from area restaurants and eateries several community-minded businesses have signed on as official sponsors for our Giving Thanks celebration,” said Development Coordinator Dolbear. “Exelon has returned as a Gold Level sponsor and are joined by Silver Level sponsors; Amity Pest Control, Community Bank N.A., Renzi Foods, and the Shineman Foundation. We’re grateful for their generosity and proud to count them among our community partners.”

OCO Giving Thanks fundraiser will be held November 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St.

Advance sale tickets are $35 per person, $40 per person at the door and include food, refreshments, and beverage tastings.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.oco.org or call Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.

