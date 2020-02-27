OCO Head Start Pre-K Program Accepting Applications

FULTON, NY – Recognizing that parents are a child’s first and primary teacher, Head Start encourages parents to be involved in all areas of their children’s education.

The program offers parents the opportunity to share in the Head Start experience.

Through volunteering, being involved with parent committees and attending education workshops, parents are engaged in their children’s education.

“Head Start teaches children how much fun learning can be, how to work together as a team and the importance of responsibility,” said OCO Head Start Health and Family Coordinator Toni Ross. “Reliable studies have found positive long-term effects with lower rates of grade repetition and special education placement, as well as increased high school graduation rates for Head Start graduates. Head Start children are also significantly more likely to attend college than their siblings who did not attend Head Start. I encourage parents seeking a quality pre-kindergarten program for their three or four year old children to discover the benefits of the Head Start Pre-K program.”

OCO’s Head Start Program will be accepting applications at the following locations:

– Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St.

Tuesday, March 31 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– Catholic Charities, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton

Wednesday, April 29 – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– West Monroe, (North Shore) Life Church, 2363 State Route 49

Friday, April 3 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28 – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Oswego, 45 E. Schuyler St. (Fort Ontario)

Wednesday, April 1 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, April 24 – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Phoenix, Discovery Learning Center, 80 Count Route 59

Thursday April 2 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 29 – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Williamstown, William Britton Community Center, 2910A County Route 17

Thursday, April 2 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

All applicants must bring: child’s birth certificate and insurance cards and proof of 2019 income (taxes, W-2s, budget sheets, pay stubs, etc.)

For more information about Head Start or to apply for the 2020-2021 school year visit www.oco.org/education or call 315-598-4711 or 1-800-359-1171 to schedule an appointment.

Did you know?

A private, non-profit agency, OCO’s many programs touch the lives of approximately 16,000 Oswego County residents each year.

One of Oswego County’s largest employers, OCO employs more than people and boasts a volunteer force of 1,200.

OCO strives to improve the quality of life in Oswego County by helping people, supporting communities and changing lives.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Now you know … it’s OCO!

