OCO Honors Outstanding Employee

FULTON, NY – Early Education Manager Suzanne Austin was recently honored as Oswego County Opportunities Education Services outstanding employee.

Austin, who joined OCO in July 2017 was honored for her commitment, resourcefulness, and dedication to OCO and those she serves.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...