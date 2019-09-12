OCO Honors Outstanding Employee

September 12, 2019 Contributor

FULTON, NY – Early Education Manager Suzanne Austin was recently honored as Oswego County Opportunities Education Services outstanding employee.

From left are OCO board member Carri Waloven, Suzanne Austin, Early Childhood Education Coordinator Kristin Masuicca, and Director of OCO Education Services Janice Scott.

Austin, who joined OCO in July 2017 was honored for her commitment, resourcefulness, and dedication to OCO and those she serves.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

