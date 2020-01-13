OCO Longevity Award Presented

Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Senior Director of Finance John McKeown presented OCO Accounting Manager Carol Dodge with a longevity award for 40 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

