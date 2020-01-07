OCO Point in Time Count to Assess Homelessness

OSWEGO, NY – On January 22 Oswego County Opportunities will join with a number of its community partners to conduct its annual Point In Time count.

A requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Point In Time count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night during the last 10 days of January.

Point In Time counts are important in that they are useful in establishing the dimensions of the problem of homelessness and help policymakers and program administrators track progress toward the goal of ending homelessness.

“Point In Time canvassing gives us much more than a count of homeless individuals, it’s an excellent opportunity for outreach,” said OCO Homeless Services Continuum of Care Program Manager Jill Brzuszkiewicz. “During our canvassing we are able to speak with business owners and community partners and share with them information about homelessness in Oswego County and how they can help by letting them know about the services that are available to those that are homeless and how they may connect someone that is in need to those services.”

OCO staff, along with community volunteers will canvas areas in each of Oswego County’s nine school districts looking for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

Traveling in pairs, volunteers will search for homeless individuals and help those they encounter find shelter for the night and connect them with homeless services that may help find more permanent housing.

OCO’s Point In Time count will begin at 7 p.m. on January 22.

Volunteers will meet at 6:45 p.m. at OCO’s new Oswego office located 9 Fourth Ave. in Hillside Commons.

“I encourage community members to join us for our Point In Time count,” said Brzuszkiewicz. “Help us make a difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness in Oswego County.”

For more information or to volunteer, call 315- 342-7532 ext. 1607.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

