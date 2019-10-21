OCO Recognizes Colette Nellis

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recognized Colette Nellis, coordinator of its Developmentally Disabled Services (second from right) for 25 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

Pictured with Nellis from left are OCO Deputy Executive Director Patrick Waite, Director of Developmentally Disabled Services Michelle Canfield and OCO board member John Zanewych.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

