OCO Recognizes Pair

FULTON, NY – Janice Scott (center), director of Oswego County Opportunities Education Services presents longevity awards to Teacher / Center Directors Robin France (left), 25 years and Carole Lavoie (right), 30 years for their loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...