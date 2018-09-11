Go to ...
RSS Feed

September 11, 2018

OCO Recognizes Pair

Written by Contributor, Sep 11, 2018, 0 Comments

FULTON, NY – Janice Scott (center), director of Oswego County Opportunities Education Services presents longevity awards to Teacher / Center Directors Robin France (left), 25 years and Carole Lavoie (right), 30 years for their loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

Pair cited by OCO

Pair cited by OCO

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories From Community

%d bloggers like this: