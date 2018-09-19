OCO Recognizes Pair

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized two longtime employees for 20 years of loyal service to OCO Education Services and its consumers.

From left are award recipient Jennifer Kennedy, After School Program manager; Janice Scott, director of OCO Education Services; and award recipient Julie Boyd, manager of Head Start Special Services.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

