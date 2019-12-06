OCO Recognizes Staff for Service

Fulton, NY – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently recognized members of its Transportation Services staff with longevity awards for their years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

From left are Deputy Executive Director Patrick Waite, Award Recipients Transit Supervisor David Cast (10 years), Paul Johnson, bus and facility maintenance department (10 years), and Transit Supervisor Cecil Loveall (15 years), and Director of Transportation Services Gary Mashaw. Absent from photo is Billing Specialist Terry Loveall (15 years).

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

