OCO Recognizes Tammy Wall

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized Tammy Wall, site supervisor with OCO’s Developmental Disabilities Services, with a longevity award for five years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

