August 22, 2018

OCO Recognizes Tammy Wall

Written by Contributor, Aug 22, 2018, 0 Comments

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized Tammy Wall, site supervisor with OCO’s Developmental Disabilities Services, with a longevity award for five years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

From left are OCO board member Patricia Krauss; director of developmental disabilities services Michelle Canfield; Tammy Wall; developmental disabilities program site manager Kimberly VanPatten; OCO deputy executive director Patrick Waite; and OCO voard member John Zanewych.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

