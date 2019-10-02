OCO Recognizes Two Employees

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier (l) and OCO Crisis and Development Director Cristy King (r) present Outstanding Employee awards to specialist Jamie Drake-Fuller (OCO OPTIONS) and Educator/Trainer Sara Carmichael (SAF).
Nominated by fellow employees, the two were recognized for their commitment, resourcefulness, and dedication to OCO and those they serve.
OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.
A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.
For more information, visit www.oco.org.
