OCO Recognizes Two Employees

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier (l) and OCO Crisis and Development Director Cristy King (r) present Outstanding Employee awards to specialist Jamie Drake-Fuller (OCO OPTIONS) and Educator/Trainer Sara Carmichael (SAF).

Nominated by fellow employees, the two were recognized for their commitment, resourcefulness, and dedication to OCO and those they serve.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

