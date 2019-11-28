oco Staff Cited

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized members of its Corporate Services staff with longevity awards for their years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

From left are senior Director of Operations Elizabeth Copps (10 years), IT Network Administrator Noah Sweeting (10), Fund Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear (15 years), and Executive Director Dian Cooper-Currier.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

