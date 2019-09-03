OCO Staff Members Recognized

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized members of its Education Services staff for two years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

From left are OCO board member Carri Waloven, award recipients Cathleen McSweeney (teacher Head Start/UPK), Program Specialist Courtney Whaley, Early Education Manager Suzanne Austin, and Director of OCO Education Services Janice Scott.

Absent are Leanna Chapman, Jonathan Diezel, Barbara Frigon, Amanda Frye, Mary Sherman and Kaitlyn Miner.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

