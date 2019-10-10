OCO Staff Members Recognized

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized members of its Developmentally Disabled Services staff for five years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

From left are site supervisor Dennise Clark, OCO board member John Zanewych, award recipients director support professionals Deanna Vida and Mary Katheryn Ramsey, administrative coordinator Cherie Sardella and director of OCO Developmentally Disabled Services Michelle Canfield.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

