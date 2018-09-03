Go to ...
September 3, 2018

OCO Staff Recognized

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized staff of its Developmental Disabilities Services for achieving perfect attendance over the past year.

Staff Cited

From left are OCO board member Patricia Krauss; Director of Developmental Disabilities Services Michelle Canfield; award recipient Sandra Cast, Developmental Disabilities Services Program Site Manager Kimberly VanPatten; award recipient Britani DeGroff; OCO Deputy Executive Director Patrick Waite; and OCO noard member John Zanewych.

A private, non-profit agency, OCO touches the lives of approximately 20,000 people each year through more than 50 programs operating in 100 locations throughout Oswego County.

The agency, which is a United Way of Greater Oswego County member, employs nearly 600 people and has more than 1,200 highly valued volunteers.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

