OCO Staff Recognized

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities recently recognized members of its Crisis and Development Services staff for five years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

From left are OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, Financial Manager Carrie Arens, Senior Program Manager (Victim Services) Jake West, Specialist (OPTIONS) Jamie Drake-Fuller, and Director of Crisis & Development Services Cristy King.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...