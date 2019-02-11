OCO The SPOT Story Hour Promotes Inclusivity and Acceptance

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Prevention Services has launched a new program; a unique story hour that’s not only entertaining but one that promotes acceptance and inclusivity.

Held monthly at its The SPOT (Sober Peers On Top) location in the Mid-Town Plaza in Oswego, the story hour is hosted by Xandra Dee with guest hostess Dee Dee Bustier.

The family friendly story hour is open to all children and their families.

Located next to OCO’s Oswego Midtown Office, The Spot offers young people ages 12-17 and 18-21 a safe space to spend time with friends and peers.

Hosted by staff of OCO Prevention Services, The Spot promotes wellness, recovery, and a drug free lifestyle.

Each Wednesday, The SPOT, in collaboration with OCO Health Education Services, hosts a LGBTQ and Drop-in night for youth and young adults.

“Our goal on Wednesday nights is to offer the LGBTQ community and its supporters a safe and inclusive space,” said OCO Health Education Collaboration Manager Toni Ross. “When Xandra introduced us to the Drag Queen Story Hour concept we thought it would be an excellent addition to our Wednesday nights.”

Established in San Francisco by Michelle Tea and RADAR Productions, Drag Queen Story Hours are now being held in New York City and throughout the country.

“The Drag Queen Story Hour has been a total success,” said Dee. “Children and their families are returning each month and attendance has increased for each story hour. I and other special guests read stories to children and their parents. Along with the story time there is also arts and crafts, song and dance, and snacks. It has been well received and we are enjoying the opportunity to entertain children and their families while promoting the acceptance and tolerance of other lifestyles in a safe place.”

“We’re happy to see more acceptance and diversity in our community,” added Ross. “With the success of the ‘Queens for a Cause’ performances, and the Gay Pride Parade and Festival we felt the time was right for us to begin the Drag Queen Story Hour. We hosted our first Drag Queen Story Hour in December. With the positive feedback we have received I’m pleased we made the decision to do so. Thanks to that response we are currently hosting a Drag Queen Story Hour each month.”

For more information, including dates and times for future story hours and other events, like and follow The SPOT on Facebook.

OCO’s The SPOT is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The SPOT is funded by NYS Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

