OCO’s Cancer Services Program Partners with Oswego Health to offer mammograms Oct. 19

FULTON, NY – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Services Program of the North Country is raising awareness about the importance of mammograms for the early detection of breast cancer.

The mission of the Cancer Services Program is to ensure that women without health insurance have access to life-saving cancer screenings.

Throughout October, in addition to raising awareness, the Cancer Services Program is working with medical providers to eliminate barriers woman face to obtain their annual breast cancer screenings.

“We know one barrier many woman face is the ability to get time off work for doctor appointments during traditional business hours. We are happy to have been able to partner with Oswego Health to open their doors and offer mammograms on Saturday, October 19th to eliminate this barrier,” said Carolyn Handville, coordinator of OCO’s Cancer Services Program.

“We encourage women to be vigilant, to learn about personal risk and get screened for breast cancer. Early detection of breast cancer through mammography and clinical breast exams has led to a significant increase in the number of individuals who survive this disease. When caught early, the chance of survival is high,” Handville added.

According to the American Cancer Society one out of eight women will get breast cancer in their lifetime.

Here in Oswego County, 13 people are diagnosed with cancer and 5 die from cancer each week.

Female breast cancer accounts for 24.2% of all cancer cases and 10.3% of all cancer deaths.

Operating under the auspices of Oswego County Opportunities the Cancer Services Program of the North Country offers mammograms, clinical breast exams and other cancer screenings including pap/pelvic exams, cervical cancer and colorectal cancer for uninsured residents in Oswego, Lewis, Jefferson, and St. Lawrence counties at more than 100 different partnering provider offices.

For more information on eligibility requirements for the Cancer Services Program of the North Country or to schedule an appointment call 315-592-0830 or toll free at 855-592-0830.

Visit the New York State Department of Health website for more information about breast cancer, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

