OCO’s SAF Program Recognizes Sexual Assault Awareness Month With “I Ask For Consent” Campaign

OSWEGO – April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).

The goal of SAAM is to educate individuals about the magnitude of sexual violence, its impact, and how to prevent it. SAAM calls attention to the fact that sexual harassment, assault, and abuse are widespread and impact every person in this community.

This year, SAAM is celebrating its 19th anniversary with the theme “I Ask” to empower everyone to put consent into practice.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 1 in 5 females and 1 in 67 males will experience rape or attempted rape at some point in their life.

On campuses, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men are sexually assaulted during their time in college. Additionally, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will experience sexual assault before the age of 18. Despite misconceptions, the prevalence of false reporting for sexual assault is low.

Sexual violence is any type of unwanted sexual contact. It can include rape, sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, and sharing private images without permission.

“A person who abuses often uses coercion, manipulation, threats, or force to commit sexual violence,” said SAF Community Response Coordinator Stacie France. “Sexual violence does not discriminate. Anyone of any gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, age, ability level etc. can be a victim of this heinous crime. Most of these crimes are committed by someone the victim knows; a dating partner, spouse, family member, peer, or an acquaintance. Most people know someone who has been a victim of sexual assault.”

In solidarity with communities across the nation, Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) program is encouraging community members to use their voice to support survivors, speak out against victim blaming, and promote consent.

As the licensed domestic violence and rape crisis provider for Oswego County, SAF served more than 600 victims and survivors in 2019.

“Ending sexual violence is possible, but it requires a societal shift that includes promoting healthy relationships, consent, and a trauma-informed response to survivors,” said France.

Consent is a clear, concrete example of what it takes to end sexual harassment, abuse, and assault. For instance, youth should never be forced without consent to show physical affection to an adult, even if they’re a relative or family friend.

Encourage children and youth to respect others’ boundaries and bodies, challenge unfair gender stereotypes like “boys will be boys”, and treat others with respect. Additionally, teach individuals that when it comes to consent, only “yes means yes.”

“Too often, our society sends the message that sexual assault is caused by the victim’s choices and failings. However, survivors are never to blame for what happened to them,” said France. “In an effort to promote victim sensitivity and create a more trauma-informed approach to working with survivors, there are simple steps we all can take.”

Intervene to stop concerning and problematic behaviors. Ask the person if they’re okay. Invite them to go with you or your group of friends to get them away from an unsafe situation. Speak up when you hear rape jokes or harmful comments, such as “they were asking for it.” Respond by saying, “I don’t think that’s funny,” or asking the person what is funny about sexual violence.

Tell the person that it is never the victim’s fault that someone chose to be abusive. Lastly, believe survivors. Tell them you’re sorry this happened to them, it’s not their fault, and they didn’t deserve it.

“Ending sexual violence will not be possible without the support of community members,” said France. “We know that one month isn’t enough to solve the serious and widespread issue of sexual violence. However, the attention April generates is an opportunity to energize and expand prevention efforts throughout the year. We encourage community members to follow us on social media to see all the exciting awareness raising opportunities and sharable content for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”

If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, stalking, or elder abuse, please call the SAF Crisis Hotline at 315-342-1600. The hotline is staffed by trained counselors and is available 24 hours.

SAF is the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County and has provided crisis, supportive, advocacy and educational services throughout Oswego County for 40 years.

OCO, Inc. is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org. Did you know? It’s OCO.

