OCSD Celebrates Students Named To All-County Orchestra

OSWEGO – While the 2020 All-County Orchestra Festival performance had been canceled to help protect the health and safety of students throughout Oswego County, the Oswego City School District has recognized each invitee for their dedication to the arts.

Several dozen students from the district’s elementary, middle and high school buildings were invited to perform at the originally scheduled March 21 concert based on their performing and musical capabilities. Their orchestra teachers noted their hard work, perseverance and dedication to learning each musical piece and growing their own orchestral personal skill sets.

Under the guidance of teacher Brian McILroy, the following Charles E. Riley students were honored: Dylan Eisner (sixth-grade, violin I), Angela Lin (sixth-grade, violin I), Allanie White (sixth-grade, violin I), Marbielynn Concepcion (sixth-grade, violin II), Sydney Kroth (sixth-grade, violin II), Desmond Dunning (sixth-grade, cello), Cayden France (sixth-grade, cello), Gabriella Warner (sixth-grade, bass) and Zachary Willis (fifth-grade, bass). McILroy’s teaching also assisted the following KPS students’ All-County achievements: Aaron O’Brien (sixth-grade, violin I), Gabriella Veyan (sixth-grade, violin I), Rachel Roper (sixth-grade, cello) and the following fifth-graders Jennifer Jones (violin II), Joshua Veyan (violin II) and August Babcock (cello). Represented from Trinity Catholic School were sixth-grader Andy Shaver (violin I) and fifth-grader Madelaine Shaver (violin I).

Thanks to the efforts of music teacher Cameron Edele, the following Leighton Elementary students were named to the 2020 All-County orchestra: sixth-graders Alexander Rice (violin I) and Joseph Haumann (cello), and fifth-graders Dania Algebory (violin II), Mia Murphy (violin II) and Regan Wood (violin II). Fitzhugh Park Elementary honorees include: sixth-graders Gracie Cole (violin I), Jadin McClendon (cello) and Caden Gibson (bass); and fifth-graders Hudson Hare (violin II), Anayah Leon (viola) and Braelynn Gallagher (cello). Minetto Elementary honorees include sixth-graders: Emily Hooper (violin I), Ryan Greeney (violin I), Alyssa Lofstrom (viola) and Noah Irland (cello); and fifth-graders Taylor Geraci (violin II), Rowinn Pennington (violin II), Boston Dashnau (viola), Jacob Wiedeman (cello) and Shane Baldwin (bass).

Also nominated to All-County Orchestra on behalf of teacher Debbie Mazurek were the following Oswego Middle School eighth-graders: Jillian Bell (violin), Ciarrah Tynan (violin), Rionni Poston (violin), Liam Hinman (viola), Lucas Anzalone (viola), Gabriel Cook (cell) and Corbin Hare (string bass). Seventh-grade honorees include: Audrey Donovan (violin), Sophia Kropf (violin), Sophia Cahill (violin), Madelyn Christ (violin), Margaret O’Leary (violin), Lauren Isham (viola), Mia Ennist (cello), Robin Monette (cello) and Mya Roper (string bass).

Rounding out the All-County Orchestra honorees are several Oswego High School students, under the guidance of teacher Lindsey Serrao. A “JH” indicates participation in the junior high ensemble. Honorees include the following freshmen: Clara Back (cello, JH), Aurora Baker (violin, JH), Tyler Beck (viola, JH), Ethann Browne (violin, JH), Jordan Caroccio (violin, JH), Anna Cloonan (flute), Quinten Dekenberger (bass), Riley King (French horn), Austin Kroth (cello, JH), Aurora Lawton (violin, JH), Lucas Maniccia (trumpet), Anne Niger (cello, JH), Alexander Niger (bass), Addyson St. Onge (violin, JH) and Harrison Zuber (cello, JH).

OHS sophomore honorees are: Joshua Chun (bassoon), MaryKate Cloonon (violin), Brennah Jones (percussion), Zachary Kinney-Steinberg (violin), Makayla Libbey (French horn), Thomas May (cello), Zachary Metott (bassoon), Connor Syrell (French horn), Brennan Tynan (bass), Preston Wilkinson (viola), Brenna Williams (violin), Grace Wing (violin) and Jason Zhang (tuba). Junior All-County Orchestra honorees are: Robert Allen (bass), Sonja Anderson (viola), Matthew Chubon (cello), Gretchen Down (violin), Cameron Ford (trumpet), Eve Hibbert (violin), Audrey Hinman (violin), Ethan Hunt (viola), Sasha Loayza (violin), John McGhee-Laracuente (violin), Riley Michailidis (violin), James Niger (baritone) and Michael Ruotolo (percussion). Senior participants include: Megan Albright (oboe), Kirsten Bell (violin), Liam Brown (viola), Elizabeth Bush (cello), Ruhma Khawaja (violin), Matthew Oldenburg (viola), Ashley Patterson (violin) and Tristyn Shortt (violin).

