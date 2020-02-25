OCSD Gears Up to Welcome Next School Year’s UPK Class

OSWEGO – Applications for the Oswego City School District’s 2020-2021 Universal Pre-kindergarten program are now available.

The UPK program is offered at no cost to families and is designed for children who were born between Dec. 2, 2015 and Dec. 1, 2016. Children are selected for the program by lottery.

In coordination with First Step UPK, the OCSD’s UPK program has thrived on its teachers and support staff who strive to create a warm and nurturing environment for all four-year old students. The goals of the program are to meet the individual needs of children in the following areas: social, academic, language, emotional and physical development. Collectively, those skills will help prepare the young learners for success as they enter kindergarten the following year.

The Oswego City School District has anticipated having one full-day session at Frederick Leighton Elementary School and half-day sessions at Charles E. Riley, Fitzhugh Park, Frederick Leighton, Kingsford Park and Minetto schools. The program will continue to run in conjunction with the regular school district calendar.

There will be a maximum of 18 students in each half-day class. All classes will be taught by a certified teacher and teaching assistant. The full-day program has a maximum of 16 students with a certified teacher and two teaching assistants. Full-day UPK sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., while the half-day (morning) program will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and the half-day (afternoon) program will run from 12:45 to 3:15 p.m. Transportation is offered both ways for full-day and partial transportation is offered for the half-day sessions. Students need to be 4 years old to ride the bus.

Open house events will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. March 9 at each of the OCSD elementary schools. Children are welcome to accompany parents but are not required to attend. This is an opportunity for parents, guardians and families to see the classrooms and learn more about the UPK program.

