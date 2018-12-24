OCSD Moves Forward with Capital Project Planning

Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey was overjoyed with the positive results of the Dec. 18 capital project vote.

A total of 1,800 out of 2,733 voters fully supported the $63.1 million project, which provided the district with the supermajority needed to pass the referendum. Dr. Goewey said OCSD administration and staff members, along with the district’s many partners and community members, worked together to make their visions a reality.

“We worked tirelessly for the last two months; I knew the community would support our students,” he said.

He thanked everyone for their comments, concerns, feedback and advice, as they all have helped the district learn and grow. He said he is proud of everyone who promoted the project and listened to all the facts to make informed decisions.

The project has focused on the safety, savings and success for all. One of the district’s top priorities has been the ability to offer a safe environment which enables students, staff members and visitors to thrive inside classrooms and elsewhere on school grounds. Repairs include, but aren’t limited to: life safety system upgrades, replacement of select roof systems, select masonry restoration and reconstruction, mechanical system upgrades, replacement of interior wall systems and reconstruction of exterior sites.

Dr. Goewey said the district will now move forward with a request for proposal to obtain a construction manager. As that moves forward, the project architectural firm, King + King Architects, will start the design phase. OCSD will then seek the required News York State approvals necessary for a targeted groundbreaking date of the spring of 2020.

OCSD will keep the community updated throughout the entire capital project process.

More information will be forthcoming on OCSD’s social media accounts and website, www.oswego.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...