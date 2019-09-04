OCSD, Partner Agencies Respond to Safety Concern

OSWEGO – Early this morning, after freshmen were at the Oswego High School, a call was made to 911 regarding a gun at that location.

Upon notification, the school immediately went into lockdown.

The Oswego Police Department, New York State Police and Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Dogs were called from Watertown and completely swept the school.

OHS was released from lockdown at 11:20 a.m. upon an all-clear notification with no findings.

Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey was on scene the entire time to monitor the situation.

“High school staff and administration did a terrific job and followed protocol exactly,” Dr. Goewey said. “All students were safe, but regretfully their Freshman First Day experience was disrupted. The day will resume and Freshman First Day activities will be rescheduled.”

Dr. Goewey reiterated that school safety and security is, and will continue to be, a top priority of the school district.

“In cases like this, they are tested successfully,” he said. “The partnerships between the Oswego City School District, Oswego city, Oswego county and the New York State Police are strong.”

With an abundance of caution, Leighton Elementary School was put on lockout during the situation.

The investigation into the source of the threat is ongoing.

