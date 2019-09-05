OCSD to Suspend Varsity Football Season

OSWEGO – Because the health and safety of students is a top priority for the Oswego City School District, the decision has been made to suspend the varsity football season.

District officials emphasized that the decision was not taken lightly and said health and safety factors had been carefully monitored throughout the past several years.

With a dwindling number of players since 2016, the district does not have the number of players needed for a healthy roster.

With current numbers in the teens, officials said they will not take any risks of injury by having the student athletes play both offense and defense out of necessity.

That factor, coupled with the potential increased risk of concussions, weighed heavily on district officials.

According to the most recent research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 15 percent of high schoolers experienced one or more concussions in 2017.

Being proactive to prevent injury is the best, and most appropriate, course of action, OCSD officials said.

The decision is fully supported by the School District Physician, who agreed that the number of players alone is “not safely sustainable for a football team this year.”

An alternate plan is in place for the students who wish to remain athletically-engaged with their coaches.

This does not reflect any changes with the current modified football season, as that remains viable.

The Oswego City School District will continue to remain focused on the health and safety of all athletes and students.

