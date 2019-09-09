OCSD’s UPK, Kindergarten Students Learn Bus Safety

OSWEGO – Operation Bus Stop has successfully been completed throughout the Oswego City School District, thanks to the help from Henrietta Know-it-All.

Several pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students from each of the five elementary buildings were recently joined by their parents or guardians on practice bus runs to school, where they learned all about school bus safety. At Minetto Elementary, bus drivers Josh VanGorder and Lynda Taylor were joined by other drivers and monitors to encourage appropriate bus behavior and safety rules.

Following a brief safety discussion, children practiced proper bus entrance and exit procedures and other safety measures before they met Henrietta and her over-the-top and fun ways of learning. Several UPK and kindergarteners corrected her when she did not follow directions or made unsafe choices. They then instructed Henrietta to hold the school bus railings, look both ways before exiting the bus, walk up and down the bus stairs, to put her toys away on the bus and to take 10 steps in front of the bus before waiting for the driver’s signal to cross the road.

Henrietta, played by former bus driver Chris Sharkey, also visited Riley, Fitzhugh Park, Kingsford Park and Leighton elementary schools.

