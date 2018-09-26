October Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – Any residents of the Oswego area that would like to make their food dollars go farther may order October Food Sense packages until noon on October 12.

All Oswego-area residents may use the program.

There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

The October package includes pork tenderloin, ground turkey, egg noodles, chicken drumsticks, pierogis, tomato cream soup, Salisbury patties, cheddar cheese, frozen broccoli, fish sticks and fresh produce.

Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order.

Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.

October specials at various prices include pork baby back ribs, breaded shrimp, Italian meatballs, onion rings, stuffed chicken breasts, Hot Pockets and American cheese.

Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.

Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through October 12 at noon.

Orders may be placed by mail but must be received by October 10, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front.

Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army.

Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126.

Orders cannot be taken by phone.

Food orders must be picked up on October 25 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., upon presentation of the order form.

The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York.

The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the city of Oswego and vicinity.

A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

In August, the Corps provided 869 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 325 in Fulton.

It also provided 152 Oswego households with groceries for 2,304 meals and 38 Fulton households with groceries for 783 meals and it distributed about 800 loaves of bread.

Fourteen households purchased low-cost foods through the Food Sense program of the Food Bank of Central New York.

The Corps operates a Bridging the Gap program, now serving four individuals, that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people who have made poor decisions.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

