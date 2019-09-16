October Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – Any residents of the Oswego area that would like to stretch their food dollars may order October Food Sense packages until noon on Friday, October 11.

All Oswego-area residents may use the program.

There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.

The October package includes pork tenderloin, chicken drumsticks, Salisbury steaks, cod fillets, sliced turkey, pierogis, French fries, cheddar cheese, chicken pot pie, frozen carrots, and fresh produce.

Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order. Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.

October specials at various prices include barbeque ribs, stuffed chicken, meatloaf, protein box, American cheese, mozzarella sticks, and Hot Pockets.

Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.

Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Friday, October 11 at noon.

Orders may be placed by mail but must be received by Wednesday, October 9, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front.

Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army.

Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126.

Orders cannot be taken by phone.

Food orders must be picked up on Thursday, October 24, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., upon presentation of the order form.

The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York.

The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the city of Oswego and vicinity.

A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials.

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County.

The Corps operates a Bridging the Gap program, now serving six individuals, that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people who have made poor decisions.

The Army will soon be seeking individuals, families, organizations and other groups to stand with the Christmas kettles.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

