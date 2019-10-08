October Guest Chef Dinner at Oswego County Salvation Army

OSWEGO – Steve Canale, Alison Scanlon, and their staff of the Press Box, will be providing the next Guest Chef Dinner for the Oswego County Salvation Army on October 15, with service starting at 4:30 p.m., for dining in or taking out, at the Center for Worship and Service, 73 W. Second St., Oswego.

Their menu for the evening will be meatloaf, their famous macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw.

Members of the advisory board will provide an assortment of desserts and beverages.

There is ample parking and the building is fully accessible.

The Press Box has been pleasing Oswego palates for more than 34 years.

This is its ninth year of providing Guest Chef Dinners, having served more than 1,100 dinners and raised more than $7,300 for the Army.

According to Alison Scanlon, daughter of Steve Canale and manager, “We offer a wide assortment of pub-style menu items including burgers, paninis, wraps, entrees, grilled pizza, and salads, served up in a sports themed atmosphere.”

The restaurant, on two tiers, offers many large screen TVs and a lake view from the deck.

Famous diners have included Steve Levy and Linda Cohen, ESPN anchors, who still come to the Press Box whenever they are in town, and George Pataki, former New York State governor.

The Guest Chef Dinners are organized by the advisory board of The Salvation Army of Oswego County and offered to the community to raise funds for fresh-cooked meals and food pantry services in both Fulton and Oswego as well as other services provided to individuals and families in need throughout the county.

In August, the corps provided 1,130 soup kitchen meals in Oswego and 737 in Fulton.

It provided 114 Oswego households with groceries for 2,637 meals and 143 Fulton households with groceries for 3,294 meals.

It also distributed more than 1,000 loaves of bread. Twenty-three households purchased low-cost foods through the Food Sense program of the Food Bank of Central New York.

The corps operates a Bridging the Gap program, currently enrolling 6 individuals, that teaches life skills and gives a second chance to young people that have made poor decisions.

The final Guest Chef Dinner for this year will be provided through the generosity of Canale’s Restaurant on November 12.

The Army will soon be seeking individuals, families, organizations, and other groups to stand with the Christmas kettles.

Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

